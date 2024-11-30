Mumbai, November 30: As Team India gears up for the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, the visiting pacers shared their training experience with the ball which is relatively new to some of the squad members. India started the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a bang after registering a 295-run dominating win in the first Test at Perth Stadium. With the early lead in the series, the focus now shifts to the pink-ball Test, to be played under lights, in Adelaide. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Cricket Team Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Highlights Team’s Unity, Role of Spinners Ahead of Pink Ball Test (Watch Video).

As compared to the usual red-ball used for Test cricket, the pink-ball supports more swing and stays new for a longer period - making it difficult for batters to take charge. Before the second Test against Australia, India will play a two-day pink-ball match against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra to prepare for the challenge. The Day 1 play at Manuka Oval was delayed due to rain but the BCCI shared a video of India's practice session with pink-ball.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played two Tests in South Africa, shared his learnings adding that the ball is 'bigger and heavier' than the red-ball.

"I think when we picked up the pink ball, it was slightly bigger than the red ball and also the seam, the little bit that I know, is tied up, which makes it heavier, and it does give a lot more off the seam. For me, it is going to do more than the red ball, in terms of shine and also when the lights come on. Also takes away for reverse swing. As bowlers, we are also learning a few more sessions to go before the game," Krishna said in the video. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video).

India pacer Mukesh Kumar said that the seam on the pink-ball is less visible and the shine is also difficult for batters to understand.

"The seam is not visible very quickly. Some batters are there who bat after seeing the shine. But the pink ball doesn't show from which side the shine is there. This is coming off after skidding It is tough for the batters, there is a lot of bounce from the pink ball," Akash Deep added.

Uncapped pacer Yash Dayal also opened up about bowling to India's star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"I have bowled to Virat and Rohit bhai, and I feel that the ball is not swinging a lot, the seam position has to be straight. If you keep the line and length intact, the ball will do things on its own," he said.

India have played four pink-ball Tests and won on three occasions. Their only loss came against Australia in the 2020-21 series where Indian batters faltered for 36 - their lowest total in a Test innings. India Batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Grind Hard in Nets Against Pink Ball Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, India received a major boost with regular captain Rohit Sharma joining the squad after missing the series opener due to the birth of his second child. On the other hand, Australia will be without their premier pacer Josh Hazlewood, who will miss the second Test with a side strain.

