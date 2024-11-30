Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video)

The India national cricket team will play a two-day warm-up Test match against Australia's Prime Minister XI in Canberra. The warm-up Test will help the Asian Giants to prepare for the second Test against host Australia in Adelaide, starting from December 6. India leads the five-match Test series 1-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

  • Lifestyle
    Raashii Khanna Birthday: Fashionable Pics of the Actress that Are Worth the Whistle (View Pics) Raashii Khanna Birthday: Fashionable Pics of the Actress that Are Worth the Whistle (View Pics)
  • Viral
    'Not the Shooting of Rohit Shetty's Film!' Scooter Rider Lands on Moving Truck's Hood After Hitting Divider, Miraculously Escapes Death, Video Goes Viral 'Not the Shooting of Rohit Shetty's Film!' Scooter Rider Lands on Moving Truck's Hood After Hitting Divider, Miraculously Escapes Death, Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Rosa Parks Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Contributions of the Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks Rosa Parks Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Contributions of the Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks
  • Videos
    Women-Centric Cash Schemes: Know About Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka and Others Women-Centric Cash Schemes: Know About Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka and Others
    • Close
    Search

    Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video)

    The India national cricket team will play a two-day warm-up Test match against Australia's Prime Minister XI in Canberra. The warm-up Test will help the Asian Giants to prepare for the second Test against host Australia in Adelaide, starting from December 6. India leads the five-match Test series 1-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

    Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video)
    Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: X/@Melbourne__82)
    Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Nov 30, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacted with veteran batter Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Australia's Prime Minister XI two-day warm-up clash at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday. Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli were seen having a conversation when other Indian cricketers were standing along with Kohli. Kohli and Albanese's light-hearted moment has gone viral on the social media handles. Earlier, the India national cricket team won the opening Test in Perth and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide. The second match will be a pink-ball Test. Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts Shares Pic With Virat Kohli Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Reveals He Supports RCB (See Post).

    Is Australia Prime Minister a Big Fan of Virat Kohli?

    Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli Interacted with Eachother

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Anthony Albanese AUS vs IND AUS vs IND 2024 AUS vs IND PM XI Australia Australia Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Australia Prime Minister Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Australia vs India Australia's Prime Minister XI BGT BGT 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Canberra IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2024 IND vs AUS PM XI India Cricket team India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team India vs Australia Manuka Oval Team India Virat Kohli
    -->

    Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video)

    The India national cricket team will play a two-day warm-up Test match against Australia's Prime Minister XI in Canberra. The warm-up Test will help the Asian Giants to prepare for the second Test against host Australia in Adelaide, starting from December 6. India leads the five-match Test series 1-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

    Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video)
    Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: X/@Melbourne__82)
    Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Nov 30, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacted with veteran batter Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Australia's Prime Minister XI two-day warm-up clash at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday. Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli were seen having a conversation when other Indian cricketers were standing along with Kohli. Kohli and Albanese's light-hearted moment has gone viral on the social media handles. Earlier, the India national cricket team won the opening Test in Perth and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide. The second match will be a pink-ball Test. Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts Shares Pic With Virat Kohli Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Reveals He Supports RCB (See Post).

    Is Australia Prime Minister a Big Fan of Virat Kohli?

    Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli Interacted with Eachother

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Anthony Albanese AUS vs IND AUS vs IND 2024 AUS vs IND PM XI Australia Australia Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Australia Prime Minister Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Australia vs India Australia's Prime Minister XI BGT BGT 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Canberra IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2024 IND vs AUS PM XI India Cricket team India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team India vs Australia Manuka Oval Team India Virat Kohli
    You might also like
    India Batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Grind Hard in Nets Against Pink Ball Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    India Batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Grind Hard in Nets Against Pink Ball Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide (Watch Video)
    How To Watch IND vs PM XI Two-Day Pink Ball Practice Game Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match on TV
    Cricket

    How To Watch IND vs PM XI Two-Day Pink Ball Practice Game Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match on TV
    Is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Two-Day Warm-up Day 1 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
    ime Minister XI BGT BGT 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Canberra IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2024 IND vs AUS PM XI India Cricket team India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team India vs Australia Manuka Oval Team India Virat Kohli
    You might also like
    India Batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Grind Hard in Nets Against Pink Ball Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide (Watch Video)
    Cricket

    India Batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Grind Hard in Nets Against Pink Ball Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide (Watch Video)
    How To Watch IND vs PM XI Two-Day Pink Ball Practice Game Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match on TV
    Cricket

    How To Watch IND vs PM XI Two-Day Pink Ball Practice Game Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match on TV
    Is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Two-Day Warm-up Day 1 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
    Cricket

    Is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Two-Day Warm-up Day 1 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
    Josh Hazlewood Ruled Of Out IND vs AUS 2024 Pink-Ball Test, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett Named In Australia Squad
    Cricket

    Josh Hazlewood Ruled Of Out IND vs AUS 2024 Pink-Ball Test, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett Named In Australia Squad

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SSC MTS
    20K+ searches
    Bloody Beggar
    10K+ searches
    Fengal Cyclone
    10K+ searches
    Iga świątek
    5K+ searches
    Murlidhar Mohol
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    SSC MTS
    20K+ searches
    Bloody Beggar
    10K+ searches
    Fengal Cyclone
    10K+ searches
    Iga świątek
    5K+ searches
    Murlidhar Mohol
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah