Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video)

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacted with veteran batter Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Australia's Prime Minister XI two-day warm-up clash at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday. Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli were seen having a conversation when other Indian cricketers were standing along with Kohli. Kohli and Albanese's light-hearted moment has gone viral on the social media handles. Earlier, the India national cricket team won the opening Test in Perth and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide. The second match will be a pink-ball Test. Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts Shares Pic With Virat Kohli Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Reveals He Supports RCB (See Post).

Is Australia Prime Minister a Big Fan of Virat Kohli?

Australian PM can't take his eyes off Virat Kohli. 😭😭 Man the aura he carries 😭🐐 pic.twitter.com/L0S2JAJSu5 — POTT⁷⁶⁵ (@KlolZone) November 30, 2024

Anthony Albanese and Virat Kohli Interacted with Eachother

Anthony Albanese trying to convince Kohli to shift to Melbourne 😭pic.twitter.com/3MY4Lr4uiv

