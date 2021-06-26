Bulgaria and Greece go head to head in the Sofia T20 2021. The contest is the second semi-final of the tournament and apparently the winner will head to the final and will face either Romania or Serbia. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bulgaria vs Greece, Sofia T20 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. T20 World Cup 2021 to Kick Off on October 17 in UAE, Final on November 14.

The Sofia T20 2021 tournament has witnessed some one-sided games thus far. Hopefully the tournament will now spring to life as we near the near end and enter knockouts.

When Is Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Bulgaria vs Greece Semi-Final Clash? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bulgaria vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on June 26, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Bulgaria vs Greece Semi-Final Clash?

The Bulgaria vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Bulgaria vs Greece Semi-Final Clash?

Fans can enjoy the Bulgaria vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

