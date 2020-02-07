Bushfire Cricket Bash Date, Time, Players, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast in India And All You Need To Know

Bushfire Cricket Bash (Photo Credits: @scg/Twitter)

Former cricketers from around will come together for a noble cause to raise funds for the Australian bushfire victims. The fundraiser charity match will see mostly former Australian cricketers in action. It is going to be an exciting game of cricket provided rain stays away. As per the weather forecast, there are some chances of rain in Melbourne. Hopefully, it will stay away, and we will have a full game. Meanwhile, you can all the details below like Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match live telecast date and time. Sachin Tendulkar Revisits SCG Dressing Room, Yuvraj Singh Gets Behind the Camera Ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash Match; See Pics.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne was earlier confirmed to take place in the match. However, as the match was rescheduled from Sydney to Melbourne, Warne pulled out due to his other commitments. Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey will also be unavailable due to prior commitments.

When and Where will the Bushfire Cricket Bash take place?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match will be held at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday, February 09. It was earlier scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. SCG Welcomes Back Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash.

What time will the Bushfire Cricket Bash take place as per IST?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match as per IST, the match will start at around 09:45 am. The game will be held after Australia vs England Women’s T20I.

How many teams will take part in Bushfire Cricket Bash?

Two teams will take part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash. The teams have been named as Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will captain the two teams respectively.

How many former Indian players are part of Bushfire Cricket Bash?

Two former Indian players will be part of the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match. The players are Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. While Tendulkar will coach Ponting XI, Yuvraj will represent Gilchrist XI in player’s capacity. Sachin Tendulkar Throws Weight Behind ICC Women's T20 World Cup to Break Record.

Which players will feature in Bushfire Cricket Bash?

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar.

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine.

Which channel in India will telecast the Bushfire Cricket Bash?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights of Australian Cricket in India. Sony Six and its HD channel have been telecasting the Women’s T20I in India, and it is likely that it will live telecast the charity match as well.

Where can I watch live streaming of Bushfire Cricket Bash online?

If Sony Six telecasts the match live, then in all likelihood, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of Bushfire Cricket Bash. Fans can keep checking this space; once we get confirmation regarding the live streaming and live telecast of the Bushfire Cricket Bash, we will be back with the update.