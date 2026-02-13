Canada National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) face off on 13 February, in a high-stakes Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, this fixture is widely considered a knockout game for both Associate nations. Having suffered heavy defeats in their opening matches against South Africa and New Zealand, respectively, the loser of today’s contest will likely see their dreams of a Super 8 qualification come to an end. Canada vs UAE Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 20.

Canada vs UAE Toss

Canada won the toss, and captain Dilpreet Bajwa opted to bat first and announced an unchanged XI from their last match. On the other hand, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem named two changes in their playing XI, brining in Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah. You can find the Canada National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

Canada vs UAE Playing XI

United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Canada Playing XI: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

