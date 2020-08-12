The dates for the IPL 2020 have been announced. The cash-rich will be starting from September 19, 2020, in UAE. Now ahead of the tournament, the IPL franchises have been very active on their social media accounts and have been keeping their fans hooked. Now, Royal Challengers Bangalore was trolled by Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli led franchise posted a collage of a couple of snaps on social media. In one of the snaps, we have Virat Kohli and in the other was a lion. The team had put up an interesting caption and asked the users to spot the difference between the two. IPL 2020 Latest News Live Updates, August 12.

Little did they know that the Chennai Super Kings would come up with a hilarious reply to troll the RCB. The fans of Chennai Super Kings left on the floor laughing with the kind of a response that they had come up with. The responded to the tweet posting a picture of a picture a lion and a lioness. The snap was captioned, "*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?" Check out the tweets below:

*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?!* pic.twitter.com/nXetJMbOOe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 10, 2020

Chennai Super Kings will conduct a week-long camp in Chennai where the likes of MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu and others participating in the camp. Ravindra Jadeja will not be participating in the camp due to his personal reasons. Royal Challengers Bangalore have already been quarantined before leaving for UAE. Virat Kohli and men will be leaving for UAE mostly on August 22 or 23, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).