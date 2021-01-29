The recently concluded India tour of Australia was a historic one as the visitors won the Test series 2-1. This was India’s only second Test series win on Australia soil and that too without heavyweight Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the last Test. It was a successful team effort with everyone contributing to team’s cause. Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara played some courageous knocks to tire out the Australia pace attack. Fans Troll Australian Cricket Team With Cheteshwar Pujara Memes After India's 'New Wall' Plays a Brave Knock at The Gabba!

The right-handed batsman made Australia bowlers work hard for his wicket. Pujara scored solid 56 in Brisbane to help India chase down 328. Pujara took some body blows during the series and was often hit on helmet. The 33-year-old has revealed that some marks and blood is still there, but he has recovered “almost”. “There are still some marks, the blood is still there. There's still a bit of a bruise and a bit of pain in that, but it's nothing significant. Only when I touch that spot, I experience pain. Nothing serious,” Pujara told Times of India.

Pujara also revealed that he never thought of retiring hurt. “Never. I kept telling myself that I'm not going to go out from here. Yes, the toughest part was when I got hit on my finger, because after the second Test, when we were practising at Melbourne, I got hit on that finger. So, I was already in a bit of pain during the third Test at Sydney,” he said.

“I got hit on the same spot again (at the Gabba) and I felt that I may have broken my finger. But Nitin Patel, our physio came in, and told me that even if it is broken or whatever, you've been handling this pain really well. If you need, I'll give you a painkiller. I told him that I don't want to take a painkiller, and I'll try to bear the pain. And I carried on. I couldn't hold the bat properly as I wasn't able to grip it with my bottom hand. But I told myself that 'this is the most important day of the series.' I didn't want to take any chance,” Pujara added.

The right-handed batsman will be in action during the upcoming four-match Test series against England. The first Test starts on February 05 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

