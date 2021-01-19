Shubman Gill put up a batting exhibition on the Day 5 of the fourth Test but missed out on his maiden Test hundred. After toiling the Aussie bowlers, Gill fell prey to off-spinner Nathan Lyon for 91. Nevertheless, his efforts were highly appreciated by the fans as social media went berserk. All the odds were against the youngster ahead of the final day’s play as the Gabba track seemed deteriorated while Pat Cummins were breathing fire with the red cherry. Moreover, his veteran opening partner Rohit Sharma got dismissed after scoring just seven runs. However, Gill found a potent partner in Cheteshwar Pujara who battled with the bouncers with great temperament. Justifying his title of the modern-day wall, the veteran batsman frustrated the Aussie bowlers with his rock-solid defence. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 5.

Nevertheless, Gill didn’t put his guards down as the mighty Aussie bowling line-up couldn’t trouble him much. The 21-year-old just didn’t bat with resilience but also scored runs at a quick pace. Notably, Gill made his Test debut in the second match of this series after Prithvi Shaw failed to make a mark in the opening encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Facing a formidable bowling line-up, Gill batted with great responsibility and scored runs regularly. In fact, he is now India’s leading run-scorer this series with 259 runs. Rohit Sharma Trolled With Funny Memes After Being Dismissed Cheaply.

While Gill has walked back to the pavilion, Pujara is still out there to take the visitors to safety. He has been hit by bouncers of many occasions this morning, but his defence is still unbreakable. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to Gill’s brilliance and Pujara’s reliance.

The game is advancing towards a draw as the Aussie bowlers aren’t likely to take the remaining eight wickets before the day’s play ends. At the same time, Team India are also not expected to chase down the total. However, cricket is a game of certainty, and all three results are still possible. Notably, Team India won the previous Test series between these two sides in 2019. Hence, if this series ends in a draw, Ajinkya Rahane’s men will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

