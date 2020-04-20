Cricket Fans Come Up Interesting Answers As ICC Asks to Pick ‘Best T20I XI’

ICC Asks Fans to Name Best T20I XI (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

With the cricketing events all over the world coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are badly missing the action in the gentleman’s game. In the meantime, nevertheless, International Cricket Council (ICC) has been quiet on social media and is constantly trying to entertain the cricket fanatics with various challenges and quizzes. Recently, the apex cricketing body asked the fans to name the best T20I XI among the players whose playing career was active while one was alive. Adding to the twist, fans were asked to choose only one player from a nation. Well, the challenge bagged a lot of attention of the cricket geeks and they came up with their best T20I XI. ICC Unlikely to Decide the Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 Before August: Report.

“Compile your 'Best T20I XI' from cricketers who have played while you have been alive. Condition: The team can have ONLY ONE player from each country,” wrote ICC on Twitter. T20 cricket is a very popular format among the fans as people come in large numbers to witness the action in the 40-over game. Thus, the comment section of ICC’s post was filled in a jiffy when fans were asked about their best T20I XI.

Compile your 'Best T20I XI' from cricketers who have played while you have been alive. Condition: The team can have ONLY ONE player from each country. pic.twitter.com/pluMgb9Nj9 — ICC (@ICC) April 20, 2020

1. David Warner 🇦🇺 2. Babar Azam 🇵🇰 3. Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 4. AB De Villiers 🇿🇦 5. Andre Russell 🌴 6. Ben Stokes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 7. Rashid Khan 🇦🇫 8. Sandeep Lamichanne🇳🇵 9. Mustafizur Rehman🇧🇩 10. Trent Boult 🇳🇿 11. Lasith Malinga 🇱🇰 Captain - Warner/Kohli WK- ABD or Can Pick Buttler for Stokes — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) April 20, 2020

1. Chris Gayle. 2. David Warner. 3. Rohit Sharma (C). 4. Ab de Villiars(WK). 5. Ben Stokes. 6. Andre Russell. 7. Shakib Al Hasan. 8. Rashid Khan. 9. Trent Boult. 10. Mohammed Aamir. 11. Lasith Malinga. — The professor (@the__prof) April 20, 2020

1. Chris Gayle. 2. David Warner. 3. Virat Kohli (C). 4. AB De Villiers. 5. Shakib Al Hasan. 6. Jos Buttler. (WK) 7. Rashid Khan. 8. Umar Gul. 9. Trent Boult. 10. Lasith Malinga. 11. Sandeep Lamichhane. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2020

🇮🇳 Rohit sharma (C) 🇳🇿 Brendon McCullum 🇿🇦 De villiers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 J.Buttler (wk) 🇧🇩 Shakib al Hasan 🇵🇰 Shahid Afridi 🏝 Andre Russell 🇦🇫 Rashid khan 🇱🇰 Lasith Malinga 🇦🇺 M.Starc 🇳🇵 Sandeep lamichanne — rahul tanwar (@rahultanwar0009) April 20, 2020

Rohit Sharma (C) (India) david warner (Australia) babar azam (Pakistan) gayle (West Indies) ABdeVilliers (South Africa) Williamson( New Zealand ) Buttler(wk)(England) Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe ) Rashid Khan(Afghanistan) Sakib Al Hasan(Bangladesh) Malinga(Sri Lanka) — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) April 20, 2020

Paul Stirling -IRE Martin Guptil -NZ Virat Kohli(C) -IND ABD -SA Jos Buttler(wk) -ENG Andre Russell - WI Shakib Al Hasan -BAN Rashid Khan -AFG Mitchell Starc -AUS Mohammad Amir -PAK Lasith Malinga -SL — Ravage_Respect (@ravage_respect) April 20, 2020

Taking about T20 cricket, in normal circumstances, fans would have ben witnessing the action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many other cricketing events around the world, the T20 extravaganza was also called off owing to the coronavirus threat. As of now, IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely and there are no signs of the tournament getting underway anytime soon.