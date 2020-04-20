ICC Unlikely to Decide the Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 Before August: Report

T20 World Cup Australia (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @T20WorldCup)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill with several sporting competitions being either cancelled or suspended until further notice. And there is a growing feeling among several fans and pundits that the upcoming T20 World Cup taking place in Australia from October 10 to November 15 might get postponed due to the effects of COVID-19. Australia themselves have sealed their borders until September 30 to deal with the virus. Known Corruptors Trying to Build Relations With Cricketers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: ICC ACU Chief.

However, according to a report from the Times Of India, any decision about the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will not be made before August. ‘Right now, things look bleak, and people’s health is a priority. However what if the situation improves in a few months’ time? What if the ICC announces that the T20 World Cup will be postponed in May itself, and things improve in a couple of months down the line, and cricket’s governing body realizes that it took a hasty decision. The ICC will take time to decide the fate of the event, till as late as August, Don’t expect any announcement before that.’ A source told TOI.

‘As of now everything will proceed as per plan, and assuming that the tournament will be held as per the original dates. So, all the preparations by the ICC’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Australia, which is already in place, will be on in full swing.’ The source added. The spokesperson further added that the safety of the entire cricketing community will be given the first priority.

It is understood that ICC have scheduled an important meeting with all of its Chief Executive Committees (CEC) via a video conference of Thursday where there will be a discussion about revising the cricketing calendar. Jay Shah will represent BCCI in the meeting.