Cricketer Vinod Chauhan Sets a Record in Club Match!

Vinod Chauhan (Photo Credits: File Image)

When u can dream it you can achieve it. Passion is all that is required to be admired for your success. And being a sports person it is discipline and extraordinary excellence. There are numerous examples of players in cricket, and indeed all sports, who just fancy it on some field or against some opposition. A circumstance that brings the best out of a player whatever cause. Vinod Chauhan ( right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler) is a splendid cricket player from Delhi, NCR. He started his cricket career in 2005 at Noida stadium. Vinod Chauhan is one of the very few cricket stars and definitely the only one in the club & county player.

Vinod Chauhan played a record inning in the club match. In which he scored an unbeaten 105 runs in just 35 balls. In an unbeaten inning of 105 runs, he scored his hundred runs with the help of only fours and sixes. Which included his 10 sixes and 10 fours. Apart from this he ran only 5 runs. He scored this Run with a strike rate of 300. Vinod Chauhan considers MS Dhoni as his Idol, and are known for their power hits.

Vinod has played many such innings due to which he remains in the discussion. Vinod Chauhan is also known for fast bowling. He also received sponsor from TUG Sports.

Vinod’s achievement -

• Played inter state u-14, and was awarded best bowler in the year 2006.

• Played association for twenty-20 cricket India in year-2009.

• Played Indo-Nepal t-20 cricket series in the year of 2011-12, 2012,13.

• Played DDCA u-19 in the year 2011-12.

• Attended CSK(IPL) camp in the year 2015.

• Played scholar superstar cricket series, and was awarded player of the tournament in the year 2019.

• Played national level cricket tournament for various teams. He won many man of the match awards.

Seeing his passion for cricket and his splendid involvement in inspiring the upcoming generation. We wish him all luck and success for his career.