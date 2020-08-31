Chennai Super Kings chairman N Srinivasan clarified his controversial remarks over Suresh Raina's sudden exit and said that he comments were taken out of context. The former BCCI president lauded Raina's contribution to CSK over the years and assured that the veteran cricketer would get all the support from the team franchise. Srinivasan, who had called Raina a prima donna, said that it's unfortunate people 'are putting two and two together to drive a wedge'. He also mentioned that CSK is a family, and he didn't make any negative comments for the 33-year-old cricketer. Suresh Raina Labelled 'Prima Donna' by CSK Boss N Srinivasan After Southpaw Pulls Out of IPL 2020 Abruptly!

Raina had opted out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to personal reasons. The news left the fans in shock as the three-time IPL champion looked determined to make a mark in UAE. Reacting to Raina's exit, CSK boss Srinivasan called Raina prima donna, and his comments indicated a rift between the batsman and the team. However, Srinivasan has rubbished all the claims and called the controversy unfortunate. Suresh Raina’s Uncle Killed, Aunt Critical After Attack by Robbers in Punjab.

"(Suresh Raina's) contribution to CSK is second to none and it is unfortunate that people are trying to put two and two together to drive a wedge," Srinivasan told The Times of India.

"These boys, they're family. They've been family for over a decade now. When I said 'cricketers are like prima donnas', it wasn't in a negative sense. A prima donna is a lead singer in an opera. Similarly, cricketers are always at the forefront of an exercise like this."

Though the reason for Raina's ouster isn't exact, several reports claim that the batsman was feeling claustrophobic in his hotel room during the mandatory 6-day quarantine period in Dubai. Also, Raina's decision was announced one day after one his relative was killed during a house robbery in Pathankot, Punjab.

With Raina being out of IPL 2020, CSK will have to find a solid number three for the upcoming tournament. Also, 12 members of the team, including pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad have been tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Following the tests, the MS Dhoni-led team was put in quarantine again, and they'll be the last of the eight teams to hit the training ground.

