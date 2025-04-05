CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 17 of the Indian Premier League 2025 former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC). The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 05. The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. MS Dhoni Likely To Captain Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 With Uncertainty Over Ruturaj Gaikwad's Elbow Injury.

There are chances that MS Dhoni could be captaining Chennai Super Kings once again as Ruturaj Gaikwad might miss the game against Delhi Capitals due to an elbow injury. Meanwhile, CSK will be looking to stop Delhi’s unbeaten run, who have won two out of two matches thus far. CSK, on the other hand, have lost two games out of three matches. Meanwhile, we have drafted the CSK vs DC Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 17.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (DC).

Batters: Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Faf du Plessis (DC) and Ashutosh Sharma (DC).

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (DC), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Vipraj Nigam (DC).

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Noor Ahmad (CSK) and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK).

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rachin Ravindra (c), Faf du Plessis (vc).

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (DC), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Faf du Plessis (DC), Ashutosh Sharma (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Vipraj Nigam (DC), Mitchell Starc (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Noor Ahmad (CSK) and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 02:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).