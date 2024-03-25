The Indian Premier League's (IPL) match 7 of the 17th edition is set to be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The defending champions CSK are off to a desired start as they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season's first game. After the first round of matches, CSK is in the second spot in the points table. There is still a very long way to go for all the teams in the tournament. CSK coming into another season looks like a very stable team. IPL 2024: ‘To Be Able To Share a Dressing Room With Someone Like MS Dhoni, Is Insane,’ Says Rachin Ravindra.

Gujarat Titans the runners-up of the last edition started their IPL 2024 campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians (MI). It is their first win under the Shubman Gill era. It was a complete team performance from GT as they stole a close win from the hands of MI who are being led by former captain and player of GT Hardik Pandya. RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Sanju Samson, Bowlers Help Rajasthan Royals Win.

CSK vs GT will be an interesting match to watch as both teams are evenly matched with great batsmen and bowlers. And the fielding unit is exceptional for both teams. With the wins in their first matches, both teams will now look to maintain the momentum and stay at the top of the points table.

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other for a total of five times in which CSK has won two matches and GT has been able to win three matches. GT have that slight advantage of one extra win.

CSK vs GT Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Rachin Ravindra Shubman Gill Shivam Dube Sai Sudarshan Mustafizur Rehman Mohit Sharma

CSK vs GT Match Number 6 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill and also how Shivam Dube plays out against the pacers of GT.

CSK vs GT Match Number 7 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match Number 7 will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

CSK vs GT Match Number 7 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs GT match 7 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match 7 free live streaming in India.

CSK vs GT Match Number 7 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (Wk), Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rehman, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Sai Sudarshan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

