Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the two most successful franchises in IPL history, renew their rivalry as they face each other in match 59 of IPL 2022. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you CSK vs MI betting odds along with the win probability. CSK vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 59.

Mumbai Indians are already knocked out of the competition and can no longer qualify for the playoff. However, they have won two of their last three games and will be hoping to be the party spoilers for their biggest rivals. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings need to remain perfect from here on to have any chances of making it into the top four. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

CSK vs MI Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chennai Super Kings are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of CSK to come away with maximum points from the encounter. CSK have the odds of 1.80 in their favour while MI are a 2.00 underdog.

CSK vs MI Win Predictions

CSK vs MI (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Chennai Super Kings are tipped to come away with a win from the CSK have a 53% chance of winning the encounter compared to MI's 47%. The earlier meeting saw Chennai emerge victorious in a close encounter.

