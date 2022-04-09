Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as always, has been much talked about, this time for all the wrong reasons. CSK is having the worst start to the IPL campaign since the team hasn’t registered even a single win in IPL 2022 so far out of the three matches they played. Their recent defeat was against Punjab Kings (PBKS), who miserably thrashed CSK on 126 all out while chasing a total of 181 runs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is also sailing on the same boat. Sunrisers Hyderabad played two matches and lost both. The previous one was against impressive newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. CSK vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 17.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shivam Dube (CSK)

His half century against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous match was the only standout performance from Chennai Super Kings side. After half of the team was back to the hut and required run rate climbing up, in retaliation, Shivam Dube smashed 57(30), which rekindled some hope of win, though he couldn’t lead his team home. The player will be key for CSK in the middle as they play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) next.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Chris Jordan (CSK)

He was the most economical bowler of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game. In his four overs, Chris Jordan conceded 23 runs and added two wickets to his name. He also ran out Bhanuka Rajapaksa with some exceptional fielding display. We consider Jordan among the players to watch out for on the field as CSK take on SRH on Saturday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

After Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their two early wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game, Rahul Tripathi sailed his team halfway through with his valuable knock of 44 runs, though in vain. The talented player will be key for SRH as they take on defending champions CSK on Saturday.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Nicholas Pooran (SRH)

In the previous game between SRH and LSG, after Rahul Tripathi’s departure it was Nicholas Pooran who kept the hopes of Sunrisers Hyderabad alive. The fiery left-hand batter added 34(24) runs to help Sunrisers Hyderabad get closer to the total. As SRH is all set to play their next game against defending champion Chennai Super Kings, Nicholas Pooran remains among the top players of the battle on Saturday.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Washington Sundar (SRH)

He gave Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) a good start with the ball against Lucknow Super Giants, claiming crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock and Ewin Lewis. He also supported Nicholas Pooran in the middle with the bat to get SRH somewhere near to run chase. The player has been consistently contributing both with bat and ball for his team in IPL 2022 so far. He will be among the main players for Sunrisers Hyderabad when they play Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

