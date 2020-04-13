Danish Kaneria Takes a Dig at PCB Once Again After Inzamam-ul-Haq Recalled the Leg-Spinner's Failed Attempt to Provoke Brian Lara

Danish Kaneria and Inzamam-ul-Haq (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has been quite vocal in criticizing his nation’s cricket board for not lending him enough support during his playing career. He got another opportunity to take a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after former Pakistan skipper Inzamam ul-Haq revealed how the controversial leggie failed to prove West Indies’ legend Brian Lara during a Test match at Multan in 2005. The drawn game saw Brian Lara scoring a magnificent double century and guiding his side to a mammoth total of 591 runs. Danish Kaneria Confirms Shoaib Akhtar's Claims That Spinner Was Treated Unfairly For Being a 'Hindu.'

Inzamam revealed that he asked Kaneria to provoke the southpaw in order to break his concentration. "Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, which he (Brain Lara) played back to the bowler while coming out of his crease. In that moment, Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara into saying ‘okay sir’. But the next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary," said Inzamam during a YouTube video.

"I was the captain of the side so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt that Lara was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary line in anticipation of the big shots but he still managed to outfox us by dispatching Danish to all parts of the ground," added the 50-year old.

When Kaneria came across the interview, he hit back at the PCB by stating that he has dismissed Lara five times in his career and could have broken many more record if PCB supported him. “I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records,” wrote the 61-Tests veteran on Twitter.

View Tweet:

I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records. @Inzamam08 https://t.co/RJHb3xR1r7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 12, 2020

Last year, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar revealed that the leggie faced discrimination for being a Hindu. Since then, the holder of 261-Test wickets has always been in news for his bold statements.

To date, Kaneria is the highest wicket-taking spinner for Pakistan in the longest format of the game. However, his career came to an abrupt end after he faced a life ban for allegedly being involved in a spot-fixing scandal.