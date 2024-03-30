Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are unbeaten in the IPL 2024 season so far and will be aiming for a hat-trick of victories when they take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of the doubleheader on Sunday. Delhi Capitals are struggling to close out the matches. Their multiple players got off to a great start but couldn’t capitalize on it with a strong finish. ‘I Love Using People With Strong Personalities’ RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Talks Importance of Powerful Characters in Team Ahead of IPL 2024 Clash Against KKR.

Five-time IPL winners, the CSK team looked well in control even though they changed their leader for the season. MS Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who delivered two wins in as many matches and looked comfortable taking charge of the most successful franchise. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals looked shaky at times this season. With a lack of depth and consistency, Rishabh Pant and Co. will have to perform exceptionally to play against a well-engineered team like CSK.

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings sides have been in the league for a long time. They have played against each other on 39 occasions in the Indian Premier League. CSK dominated the head-to-head matchups with 29 wins, while DC managed to chalk out just 10 victories against the five-time title winners.

DC vs CSK Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

David Warner Ruturaj Gaikwad Kuldeep Yadav Mustafizur Rehman Mitchell Marsh Shivam Dube

DC vs CSK Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Both teams have balanced lineups with equivalent star power in their ranks. Fans will be eager to watch David Warner's approach against Mustafizur Rehman in the opening powerplay. Similarly, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the key for CSK's batting against in-form Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs CSK Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will play their third match of the IPL 2024 campaign. Match 13 of the IPL season 17 will be played in ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM on March 31 Indian Standard Time (IST).

DC vs CSK Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League 2024 in India. Fans can watch the DC vs CSK match live on the Star Sports Networks. Viacom 18 has streaming rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy the DC vs CSK Match live streaming on JioCinema App.

DC vs CSK Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

