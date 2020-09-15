Kings XI Punjab will begin their journey in Indian Premier League 2020 from September 20, 2020, onwards when they take on Delhi Capitals in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams are considered to be dark horses in this year’s competition and with some great new additions to their squad, the franchises will fancy their chances of lifting IPL title for the first time in the history. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul for Indian Premier League Season 13.

The last time IPL was played in UAE, Kings XI Punjab were one of the most exciting teams in the competition, making it to the finals for the first time but were unable to win the competition. However, the franchise will be hoping of going one step better this time around. So before the KL Rahul-led side begin their IPL 2020 campaign, we take a look at Kings XI Punjab’s likely playing Xi for the game against DC. KXIP Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Openers: KXIP have two of the best opening batsmen in T20 cricket in the world at the moment in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. The West Indian formed a brilliant partnership with KL Rahul, who will lead the franchise for the first time. The two will open the batting for Kings XI Punjab.

Middle Order: KXIP have a good balance in their middle order. Mayank Agarwal will come in at number three who will be followed by Karun Nair, giving them a good mix of aggression and calmness. West Indian Nicholas Pooran’s presence also gives them an opportunity of shuffling the batting order as per the needs of a particular game.

All-Rounders: This is one of the positions, KXIP have strengthened during the player caution last December by bringing in the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Krishnappa Gowthan. Both of them will start in the playing XI with Darshan Nalkande and Tejinder Singh acting as buffers.

Bowlers: KXIP have an abundance of bowlers to choose from for IPL 2020. Mohammad Shami will spearhead the KXIP attack with Ishan Porel supporting him from the other side. West Indian Sheldon Cottrel might also be considered. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will lead the spin department with Murugan Ashwin supporting him.

Kings XI Punjab Likely Playing XI Against Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowthan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Mururguan Ashwin, Ishan Porel,

