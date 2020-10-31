Riding on a sensational all-round performance, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by nine wickets and sealed a top-two spot in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings. After DC got restricted for 110/9 courtesy heroics from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan’s staggering half-century helped MI cross the line with 34 balls to spare. Delhi never really looked in the contest as their batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards and their bowlers also weren’t able to make a significant impact. Notably, they have now lost four straight matches which have thinner their chances of qualifying for the final four. DC vs MI Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after winning the toss. The decision proved to be impeccable as in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan walked back to the pavilion for a two-ball duck. Their middle-order also looked fragile as they were restricted for a mediocre score. Pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were the picks of the bowlers with three-wicket apiece. Completing the formalities, Ishan Kishan went after the bowlers from the outset and scored 72 runs off 47 balls. As a result, MI crossed the line comfortably and consolidated his position at the top of the team standings. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the match. Shikhar Dhawan Registers Embarrassing Record After Consecutive Ducks in IPL 2020.

# Delhi Capitals have now lost seven wickets in the first over of IPL 2020, most for any team.

# Mumbai Indians registered a victory for the first time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

# Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman in the IPL to hit two successive centuries and also record consecutive ducks in the same season.

# Jasprit Bumrah pips Kagiso Rabada to becomes the new holder of the purple cap.

# DC’s powerplay score of 22/2 is the second-lowest for any team in IPL 2020.

# Ishan Kishan recorded his third half-century of the season.

With Mumbai securing a final-two spot, they might do some experiments in their last league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3. On the other hand, DC have entirely lost the plot after a sensational start to the season and will have to defeat RCB in their last game to stay in the final four. The clash takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 2.

