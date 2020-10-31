Shikhar Dhawan registered an embarrassing record after getting out for a two-ball duck in the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020. Dhawan, who earlier this season had become the first-ever to hit successive hundreds in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has now been out for ducks in his last two games. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan was out for a first-ball duck and against Mumbai Indians, he was dismissed by Trent Boult in only the second ball he faced leaving DC on the back-foot in the very first over. DC vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

His two-ball duck means Dhawan became the first batsman in the IPL to hit two successive centuries and also record consecutive ducks in the same season of the IPL. He had smashed centuries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab but has followed those centuries with scores of 6, 0 and 0 against KKR, SRH and DC. With Delhi Capitals playing a must-win game to qualify for the IPL playoffs fans expected Dhawan to return to form and score a big century against MI but were left disappointed after he was out for a duck. Praveen Dubey Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About the 27-Year-Old Leg-Spinner From Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi are third in the points table with 14 points from 12 games and need to win against Mumbai Indians to secure qualification to the playoffs. They have lost their last three games and will hope to return back to winning ways.

