Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Mumbai Indians have a crucial game coming up against the Delhi Capitals at home where a win will help them make it to the playoffs. The record IPL winners are currently fourth in the points table with 14 points from 12 games played. Delhi are a point below them at the fifth spot and hence it is like a do or die game for them. Mumbai lost their last game which was against the Gujarat Titans prior to the suspension of the league, which also ended their multiple game winning streak. They will be keen to return to winning ways as the business end of the IPL is upon us. MI vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 63.

Rain is going to play a role in this match and hence we could see the side winning the toss opting to bowl first. In a high stake match as this, the likes of Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah could make a difference. Mitchell Santner is likely to be in place of Corbin Bosch while Karn Sharma could edge Ashwani Kumar.

Delhi could opt for Sediqullah Atal in place of Faf du Plessis to open the innings along with KL Rahul, their iconic player. Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs will handle the middle phase of the innings and could put considerable pressure on the Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit. Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman are T20 specialist and will be key for the side.

When is MI vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

With playoff chances on the line, the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). MI vs DC IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. If rain permits a game here, expect Mumbai Indians to secure a crucial victory.

