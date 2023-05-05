The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway and we are already nearing the end of the group phase. The points table is looking close with every team having a chance to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. in the 50th match of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, May 6. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. RCB registered a comfortable victory when the last time these two teams met in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli scored a half-century for Bangalore while Vijaykumar Vyshak took three wickets. Manish Pandey tried his best and hit a half-century for DC but that was not enough to get the win. As the two teams will meet again in IPL 2023 let's take a look at the likely playing XIs, key battles, head-to-head and details of this match. Playing Under MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli in IPL? Rajasthan Royals Players Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel Pick Sides (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals stunned Gujarat Titans in their previous match by defending a small total of 130. However, they are still at the bottom of the IPL 2023 table with six points from 9 matches and the RCB game will be another do-or-die match for them. Aman Hakim Khan played one of the best innings of this season and will look to build on this. David Warner started brilliantly but has not fired in the last few matches. He along with Phil Salt will have to give DC a good start. The bowling department meanwhile will be depending on Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

Opponent Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fifth place with ten points from nine matches. They defended only 126 in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants. Even on a slow pitch, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a very good start. Bangalore's batting will be once again heavily dependent on this duo. Glenn Maxwell has struggled with a bit of consistency this season. He will have to find his form back to give RCB's middle order a much-needed boost. Josh Hazlewood's return to the team in the last match was a big positive for RCB. He along with Mohammed Siraj will be leading RCB's bowling department.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 29 times in IPL. RCB are clearly the dominant side between the two with 18 victories. Delhi meanwhile have defeated RCB 10 times. One match between these two teams ended without any result.

DC vs RCB Match Number 50 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Phil Salt

Anrich Nortje

Axar Patel

Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis

Mohammed Siraj

DC vs RCB Match Number 50 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Anrich Nortje and Phil Salt vs Mohammed Siraj will be two key battles to watch out for during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

DC vs RCB Match Number 50 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL 2023 fixture on Friday, May 6. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

DC vs RCB Match Number 50 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Number 5- on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC vs RCB Match Number 50 in India.

DC vs RCB Match Number 50 TATA IPL 2023 Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Roussouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.

