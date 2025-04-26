Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness a clash between north and south as Delhi Capitals hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 27, where two in-form teams will look to dethrone Gujarat Titans from the top spot in the points table. DC this season have a 1-1 record at home, while RCB are 4-0 up in away encounters, making this clash mouth-watering. DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 46.

Having played one less match, Delhi Capitals have looked like a well-oiled machine and rarely shown signs of any discord in their batting, bowling, or fielding units. After a slow slump as a batting unit, batters have gained good form, which has taken pressure off the bowlers. On the other hand, RCB have finally gotten their monkey off their back and managed to win at home, which would settle a lot of nerves down in the dressing room. With a stellar away record this season, and Virat Kohli returning to his home ground, expect a spirited Royal Challengers Bengaluru to turn up.

Delhi Weather Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the weather forecast for April 27 being clear of showers. The temperature will be around the early 30s in the second half of the day, with clear skies and a bit of wind, which might help bowlers early on. KL Rahul Walking Away from Sanjiv Goenka After Quick Handshake Following Match-Winning Knock Against His Former Team LSG.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

In two matches so far, the pitch has produced high-scoring thrillers, with conditions suiting the batters more. However, spinners have managed to attain some purchase from the track, which might gradually become a deterrent for batters with more wear and tear. Expect another runs-filled clash here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).