Delhi Capitals had a very disappointing 2023 season of the IPL as they finished in ninth place in the points table. Capitals only managed to win five games out of 14 games they played. They ended up just earning 10 points. Delhi Capitals will be looking for a major revamp in the IPL 2024 auctions. Capitals do have a massive purse of 28.95 crores. A total of 173 players have been collectively retained by 10 franchises. The deadline for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season closed on November 26, 2023. A total of 333 players have been registered for the IPL 2024 auction to go under the gavel in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. On Which Channel IPL 2024 Auction Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Player's Bidding Event Live Streaming Online?

Delhi Capitals have managed to retain 16 players including four overseas players. Capitals have the option to add nine additional players, including four overseas players to revamp their squad for the IPL 2024 season. A total of 11 players have been released by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024 auction. Fans can expect some big signings due to the massive purse of Delhi Capitals. IPL 2024 Auction Player List Announced; 333 Players to Go Under Hammer in Bidding Event At Dubai.

DC Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

DC Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

DC Previous Season Recap: The 2023 season of the IPL proved to be a source of great disappointment for the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals. Even after having a top-class batting lineup, they struggled. Capitals also struggled in the bowling department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).