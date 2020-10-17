Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are here to lock horns with each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The news from the centre is that MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first. The playing XI details of the two teams are given at the end of the article. It’s the contest between the teams having quite a contradictory run in the IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings will have to win all games to keep their chances alive for the playoffs. Whereas, a couple of wins from here for Delhi and they would almost register their name in the playoffs. DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The last time the two teams met each other, Prithvi Shaw scored a half-century and Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets. Needless to say that the Delhi Capitals would have an upper hand over the Chennai Super Kings owing to the kind of a form that Shreyas Iyer's men are in currently in the IPL 2020. Prithvi Shaw vs Shardul Thakur would be an interesting the battle to watch out for. The other battle to watch out for would be between Faf du Plessis and Jasprit Bumrah. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI for both the teams.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

