Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 2. The DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer is captaining the Delhi Capitals while KL Rahul is in charge of Kings XI Punjab. DC vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have met previously 24 times in the IPL. Kings XI Punjab have defeated Delhi Capitals 14 times. And DC have won ten games against KXIP. Meanwhile, both the teams will be looking to get off to a winning start in the IPL 2020. Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?.

KXIP Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

DC Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

Both Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab are title-less in the Indian Premier League. With the bringing of new season, DC and KXIP will be eying the coveted trophy for the first time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).