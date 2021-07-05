Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati showcased an exhibition in power-hitting as he scored a double century in the twenty-over format. The 30-year-old scored 205 runs in just 79 deliveries to achieve this rare feat as he opened the batting for Delhi XI in their Twenty-20 match against Simba in a club tournament. Mohammed Azharuddeen Joins Elite Company With 37-Ball Century as Kerala Down Mumbai.

The T20 format has grown in popularity in recent years mainly due to its fast-paced nature as teams play explosive cricket scoring a high amount of runs in limited overs. Many mind-blowing feats have been achieved in the format over years but Subodh Bhati accomplished a unique record, scoring a double hundred in the T20 format.

The 30-year-old achieved the feat during a T20 game between Delhi XI and Simba. The Delhi-born cricketer scored an unbeaten 205 runs in 79 deliveries which included a total of 17 sixes and as many boundaries, helping his team to a score of 256/1 in their quota of 230 overs.

Subodh Bhati has a decent record in India’s domestic cricket circuit. He made his First clash debut in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season with debuts in Syed Mushtaq and Vijay Hazare Trophy coming in the same edition.

The 30-year-old has played eight First-Class matches scoring 147 runs. He also has 24 games in List A cricket and around 40 games in T20 format to his name. Bhati also has a decent bowling record registering wickets in double figures in all three formats.

