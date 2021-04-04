Royal Challengers Bangalore are the latest franchise to be hit with the COVID-19 virus ahead of the start of IPL 2021 as star opener Devdutt Padikkal has returned a positive diagnosis. The left-handed batsman has gone under mandatory isolation and is likely to miss the season opener against Mumbai Indians and a few after that. So we take a look at the players who could replace Padikkal in RCB playing XI. Devdutt Padikkal Tests Positive for COVID-19, RCB Batsman Goes Into Self-Isolation.

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the star performers of IPL 2020 as the Karnataka cricketer in his debut season established himself as one of the crucial members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. The 20-year-old scored 473 runs in 15 innings including five half-centuries and was set to partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order. But after a positive Coronavirus diagnosis, will miss the opening part of the season and his unavailability will be a huge blow for RCB. Royal Challengers Bangalore Team in IPL 2021.

Players Who Can Replace Devdutt Padikkal in RCB Playing XI

Mohammed Azharuddeen

The 27-year-old was brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore during the auctions and can be called upon much early than he expected. Azharuddeen grabbed a lot of attention after an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament where he opened the batting for Kerala, scoring 214 runs in five games with a strike rate of 194.54, something RCB will expect from him.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen was a late addition to the RCB squad and will be a brilliant option at the top of the order given his recent form. The New Zealand opener recently score 29-ball 71 against Bangladesh along with showing tremendous promise during that series. His explosive approach could see him complement Virat Kohli well at the top.

Rajat Patidar

The Madhya Pradesh batsman is also another new addition to the RCB squad after a brilliant domestic season. Rajat Patidar impressed in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, scoring two half-centuries and a 90+ score in five games. RCB coach Mike Henson has also praised the 27-year-old highly and could use the batsman at the top of the order.

