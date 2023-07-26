Indian first-class cricketer Dhruv Raval, who plays for Gujarat, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, the state cricket association said. India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match in Ahmedabad Likely to be Rescheduled Due to Navratri Start Date: Report

"Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Dhruv Raval on a fantastic career. We wish him the best for all his future endeavours and wish to see him being closely associated with the game of Cricket," the Gujarat Cricket Association said in a statement. Zim Afro T10 2023: Irfan Pathan Opens Up About Mentoring Young Players During the League

The wicket-keeper batter has represented Gujarat Cricket Association XI in the domestic circuit of junior and senior cricket. He was a part of the squad when Gujarat clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy in 2016-17. Also, he was part of the team when Gujarat CA became champion in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2014-15 along with winning the Men's Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in 2007-08 and Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).