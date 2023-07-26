The rivalry between India and Pakistan is arguably the most popular feud in world cricket. Whenever the two heavyweight nations have taken centre stage, the fans have been blessed with some heart-throbbing action on the cricket field. The high voltage is known to bring out the best of both teams. India vs Pakistan Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium! Fans React With Funny Memes As ICC Announces World Cup 2023 Schedule

The eternal rivals are slated to battle it out on the cricket field in the group stage match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15. The much-awaited game is to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Both teams are likely to leave not unturned to outclass the other in the mother of all battles.

However, Indian Express has reported that the high-profile clash between the two Asian giants might be rescheduled. The clash between the Men in Blue and Babar Azam & Co. is slated to take place on the first day of Navratri and the auspicious festival is expected to witness mass participation at garba nights across Gujarat. Thus, ICC is pondering rescheduling the encounter as the marquee clash will witness thousands of travelling fans coming to Ahmedabad. The management wants to avoid chaos and thus, planning to shift the game. Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Indian Team in T20I Series Against Ireland: Report

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to get underway on October 5. Ten teams will battle it out on the cricket field to grab the silverware. England will walk into the tournament as the defending champions. The summit clash of the global event will take place on November 19.

