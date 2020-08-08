Dilip Sardesai was known for his abilities to play against spin. That despite the fact Indian batsmen are generally good when it comes to tacking a spinner. However, Dilip Sardesai still stood out when it came to facing spinners. Dilip Sardesai was born on August 08, 1940, in Margao, Goa. He played 30 Tests for India after making his Test debut against England in 1961. Known as 'Renaissance Man of Indian Cricket' he played his last match for India in 1972.

In one of his most remembered performances during India's tour of West Indies in 1971, he scored 642 runs in the series. In other notable performances overseas, he scored valuable 54 and 40 in the Oval Test against England to help India win the match. On Dilip Sardesai's birth anniversary, we take a look at some facts associated with his Test career.

Dilip Sardesai happens to be the only Goa-born cricketer to play Test cricket for India. Dilip Sardesai was out hit-wicket in his debut Test against England at Kanpur in 1961. In his debut Test innings, Dilip Sardesai batted at number seven and scored 28. Dilip Sardesai scored his first Test half-century against West Indies at Bridgetown in 1962. He scored 60. Dilip Sardesai's maiden Test century came against New Zealand in 1965 in Mumbai. He scored 200 unbeaten. Dilip Sardesai scored his second double century (212) against West Indies in 1971 at Sabina Park. It was the first overseas double-hundred by an Indian batsman. During his Test career, Dilip Sardesai hit five centuries (including two double tons) and nine half-centuries. Dilip Sardesai bowled just 9.5 overs throughout his Test career and never picked a wicket.

In domestic cricket, Dilip Sardesai represented Bombay (now Mumbai) in 13 Ranji Trophy seasons. Interestingly, he featured in 10 Ranji finals, and Bombay never lost any one of those matches.

