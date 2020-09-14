Courtesy some spectacular fast bowling from Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, England have snatched a 24-run victory from the jaws of defeat and levelled the three-match series 1-1. Chasing a mediocre-looking target of 232 runs, Australia didn’t get off to a flying start as Archer took two early wickets. However, skipper Aaron Finch joined forces with Marnus Labuschagne and the duo accumulated 107 runs for the third wicket. Just when Australia’s victory looked set on the cards, their middle-order collapsed shockingly, and the Three Lions came back in the hunt. Alex Carey tried to make a fightback in the end overs but wasn’t able to take his side over the line. England vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Highlights.

Earlier in the match, Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The decision didn’t prove to be impeccable as England lose wickets at regular intervals. Mitchell Starc brilliantly with the new ball while Adam Zampa took wickets in the middle overs. However, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran didn’t put their guards down and smashed the Aussie bowlers all over the park in the death overs. Riding on their efforts, England post 231/9, which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game.

# England defeat Australia by 24 runs in the second ODI at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

# With this victory, the Three Lions have levelled the series 1-1.

# Jofra Archer dismissed David Warner for the fourth time in this tour.

# Aaron Finch registered his 27th half-century in One Day Internationals.

# Sam Curran (3/35) registered his best bowling figures in ODIs.

With the series being levelled at 1-1, stakes will be very high in the third and deciding encounter which will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on September 16. The Three Lions will aim to extend their dominance in white-ball cricket while Aaron Finch’s men have a chance to defeat their arch-rivals in their own den.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 02:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).