England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) will face off against each other in match 26 in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The SA vs SL clash will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had a perfect start to the competition and will be aiming at maximum points from the game. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Australia Beats Sri Lanka Comprehensively by 7 Wickets.

England have been brilliant so far in the competition winning both their games and that too in a dominant fashion against West Indies and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Australia have also made a 100 percent start to the competition with wins over South Africa and Sri Lanka. So with the two teams facing each other, one team's unbeaten run is set to end and the winner is likely to become the favoUrite to advance from the group. David Warner Confirms He Would Enter IPL 2022 Mega Auctions As He Seeks ‘Fresh Start’.

ENG vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Jos Buttler (ENG) can be selected as the keeper.

ENG vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen –David Warner (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Dawid Malan (ENG) could be the batters.

ENG vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Moeen Ali (ENG) can be the all-rounder in your team.

ENG vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers –Adam Zampa (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Chris Woakes (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) can be the bowlers.

ENG vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Dawid Malan (ENG), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Moeen Ali (ENG), Adam Zampa (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Chris Woakes (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) can be the captain of your ENG vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team while Moeen Ali (ENG) can be named as the vice-captain.

