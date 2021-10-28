The T20 World Cup 2021 offers us yet another sizzling encounter between Australia and Sri Lanka which will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the live updates of the game and also the ball-to-ball commentary. But let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game first. So both teams are placed in Group 1 along with the likes of England, South Africa and West Indies. Both teams chased successfully in their opening game. Talking about Australia, all eyes are on David Warner who form has been a bit of a headache for the team management. Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of AUS vs SL, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

However, the team time he played against Sri Lanks, the team was unsuccessful to get his wicket. Also, Mitchell Starc was seen limping in the nets but the recent reports have confirmed that he is fit to play against Sri Lanka. However, the team did have an option of Starc with Kane Richardson. On the other hand, we shall have Wanindu Hasaranga who could be touted as one of the most important players as he had smacked 60 runs from four overs in the match against Australia in 2019.

However, Australia walked away with a win clinching the series 3-0 in home conditions. cricket has changed quite exponentially ever since. For now, both teams will be looking forward to winning the match. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.