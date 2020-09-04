Fans must brace themselves as arch-rivals England and Australia are set to lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The opening T20I is scheduled to take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday (September 4). Eoin Morgan and Co have been enjoying a sensational run in white-ball cricket lately and will like to extend their steak. On the other hand, Australian players will play an international match after a long halt and will want to make a statement. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the weather and pitch report of ENG vs AUS 1st T20I 2020. England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs AUS 1st T20I 2020.

Weather has played spoilsport on numerous occasions in England’s ongoing home season, and the series opener is also likely to get affected by rain. Clouds will be seen throughout the encounter while light showers – which are enough to keep players away from field – will play a part in the initial hours of the game. The chances of rain are as high as 60%, which is definitely not a great sign. Well, the game might lose valuable time, but the showers are expected from a moving cloud. Hence, the game is not expected to get entirely washed out. England vs Australia Series 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

Weather in Southampton

(Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: The pitches in England have been brilliant for batsmen in white-ball cricket lately, and the Southampton track is also nothing short of a batting paradise. With the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan and Jason Buttler set to feature in the encounter, one can expect a run feast. However, the pacers will undoubtedly get some assistance due to the dark clouds, which makes the game even more exciting.

England’s recently-concluded T20I series against Pakistan might have ended in a 1-1 draw. However, the Three Lions will now take the field with a full-strength team. On the other hand, all the players in the Australian camp are also fit. Hence, it will be interesting to see if England will continue to shine in limited-overs cricket or the Aussies will come on top.

Squad:

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

