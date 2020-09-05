The opening T20I between England and Australia witnessed some great battle between the bat and ball where the Three Lions came on top by two runs. Aaron Finch and Co dominated the major part of the contest but England pacers put up an exhibition of high-class death bowling and turned the game in their side’s favour. Nevertheless, the Aussies will be determined to redeem themselves in the second T20I which will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 6. The visitors are aiming to level the series 1-1 while England have a great chance to register yet another series win. ENG vs AUS Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2020.

The previous encounter marked the return of Australia in international cricket after a long coronavirus-induced break. Aaron Finch and Co, however, didn’t look rusty at all as they restricted the mighty England batting line-up for just 162/7 in the first innings. They even got off to a brilliant start while chasing the target as David Warner and Aaron Finch piled up 98 runs for the first wicket. However, Australia’s middle-order crumbled under pressure as they were restricted to 160/6. Nevertheless, Australians have a knack of making comebacks while Eoin Morgan and Co will look to seal the deal. As the much-awaited game gets lined-up, let’s look at some mini-battles which can enhance the thrill of the game. Aaron Finch Breaks COVID-19 Protocols, Caught Spitting.

David Warner vs Jofra Archer

Forgetting the ghosts of Ashes 2019, Warner played an impressive knock in the previous game. He paced his innings brilliantly and looked all set to take his team over the line. However, Jofra Archer made a sensational comeback in the end overs and added some spice in the game. The right-arm speedster rattled Warner’s stumps and brought his side back in the hunt. So, it will be interesting to see who’ll win the second round of the battle.

Jos Buttler vs Mitchell Starc

The England wicket-keeper batsman went all guns blazing in the previous game and played a fiery knock. Buttler made maximum utilization of the field restrictions and smashed Aussie bowlers all over the park. Even Mitchell Starc wasn’t able to restrict him. However, the left-arm speedster must look to verify his mistakes in order to redeem himself in the second T20I.

Eoin Morgan vs Pat Cummins

Morgan wasn’t able to showcase his blitzes in the previous game and will not want to register two single-digit scores on the trot. However, Pat Cummins will be determined to keep the England skipper quiet again. The right-arm pacer delivered a decent spell in last game but will like to enhance his performance even more.

Fortunately, rain didn’t play a part in the series opener the upcoming encounter is also expected to remain unaffected by the weather. With cloud being away from the game and sun in action, spinners will play a vital role. The toss-winning skipper must look to bowl as dew might come in play in the latter half of the game.

