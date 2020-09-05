Some great contest between the bat and ball was witnessed during the 1st T20I match between England and Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. However, it seems like Aussie skipper Aaron Finch might get in trouble for breaking COVID-19 protocols. During the first innings of the game, the 33-year-old was seen spitting in the ground which is completely against the new rules. Although, the veteran cricketer didn’t use saliva to shine the ball but might face, but his actions have certainly raised a lot of eyebrows. However, it will be interesting to see if the veteran will face any punishment or not. England vs Australia Score 1st T20I 2020.

Notably, this was Australia’s first international match after a long coronavirus-induced halt. Hence, the players might take some time to get used to the new rules in regulations. Earlier, many players used to spit on their hands while fielding. However, the new rules have forced them to cut down their habits. Well, Finch is undoubtedly one of those cricketers who can’t give up spitting easily, and that was evident in the opening game between England and Australia. Have a look.

Speaking of the game, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision didn’t look impeccable at first as Jos Buttler, and Dawid Malan got England off to a flying start. The Three Lions, however, lost momentum in the middle of the innings as Glenn Maxwell and Kane Richardson delivered magnificent spells. Eoin Morgan and Co eventually posted 162/7 in their allotted 20 overs, and it will be interesting to see if the Men in Yellow will chase down the target or the home team will come on top.

