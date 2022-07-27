England and South Africa played out a fascinating ODI series recently and it was a pity the final match which was the decider had to be abandoned due to rain. The two teams clash again this time in the T20 format with the first game being played at Bristol. The two teams will use this series to gain form ahead

of a grueling campaign in cricket's shortest format which culminates at the T20 World Cup in Australia. David Millers will lead the Proteas and the maverick lower order batsman will be relishing the challenge to face one of the best sides in world cricket. In the opposite dug out is Jos Butler, whose debut series as a skipper, resulted in a loss against India. England versus South Africa will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 11:00 PM. ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 at Bristol

Jonny Bairstow is struggling with a knee injury at the moment and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Jason Roy has been largely quiet with the bat off late and England need their talismanic opener to fire. Reece Topley has become an important part of the English bowling unit and the Proteas will be wary of the threat he possess. Moeen Ali is the player to watch out for though considering his form.

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw will open the innings for South Africa with Rassie van der Dussen coming in at no 3. Kagiso Rabada returns to the team after missing the ODI series and that should give them a lift. Skipper David Miller was instrumental coming in lower middle order on the India tour and could prove to be key player once again. Tough to choose between the two teams but South Africa might just edge England in the opener.

When Is England vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2022 will be played at County Ground in Bristol on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 11:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of England. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 1st T20I on TV.

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the England vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action live.

