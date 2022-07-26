After an ODI series tie, the focus now shifts to T20I series as England (ENG) take on South Africa (SA) in the first T20 of the three-match series on July 27 2022 (Wednesday) at Gloucestershire cricket club in Bristol, England. The match will commence at 11:00 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs South-Africa 1ST T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs WI Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For India vs West Indies 3rd ODI at Queen's Park Oval.

The final decider match between England and South-Africa ended with no result as rain interrupted the play at Headingley on Sunday. South-Africa batting first saw Quinton de Kock's unbeaten knock of 92 off 76. SA were 159 for 2 in 27.4 before the match was called off due to the rain. The three-match ODI series between ENG and SA hence tied on 1-1 as both the teams had won one ODI each.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG) could be the Wicket-keepers.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Jonny Bairstow (ENG), David Miller (SA), Aiden Markram (SA) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Moeen Ali (ENG),Liam Livingstone (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius (SA) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (SA), Chris Jordan (ENG), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form our bowling attack.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), David Miller (SA), Aiden Markram (SA),Moeen Ali (ENG),Liam Livingstone (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius (SA),Kagiso Rabada (SA), Chris Jordan (ENG), Anrich Nortje (SA) .

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Liam Livingstone (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

