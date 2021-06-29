After a very successful outing in the T20I series, a confident England team would now take on Sri Lanka in the ODI series, the first of which starts on Tuesday, June 29. The match would be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). England did everything right in the T20Is, dominating Sri Lanka in all three facets of the game. Though they would be without one of their key players in Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan's side boasts of enough firepower in their bench to put together a strong playing XI, which would aim to continue dominating the tourists. Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka To Be Sent Back to Sri Lanka from England following Bio-Bubble Breach: Reports

Sri Lanka on the other hand, find themselves in a heap of concerns. The team faced a lot of flak following their whitewash in the T20I series and on top of that, three of their players--Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka breached the bio-bubble and were subsequently sent back home. This has certainly dampened their spirits and Kusal Perera's side would need a massive effort to overcome England in the ODIs.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Match Time and Venue as per IST

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street, Durham. The game is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday) and will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on Sony Six. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Sri Lanka series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match online for fans in India.

