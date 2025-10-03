Both the England women's national cricket team and the South Africa women's national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns as they are set to play their first match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The England vs South Africa Women ODI game will be the fourth match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match is organized to be held on Friday, October 3, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC Shares Captains Intro Video for Women’s World Cup 2025 And It Is Eye-catching.

The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI fixture is scheduled to be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both England and South Africa would like to start the all-important World Cup with a victory in the first match, and join the likes of India, Australia, and Bangladesh, who have won their respective first games. England are entering the competition after a 2-1 loss in their last bilateral against India, and two warm-up wins. South Africa had a 2-1 bilateral win against Pakistan, and also a warm-up victory against the same opponent. Bangladesh Women Defeat Pakistan Women By 7 Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Rubya Haider, Shorna Akter Shine As Nigar Sultana's Side Opens Campaign With Victory.

ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG-W)

Batters: Heather Knight (ENG-W), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (ENG-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W)

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Lauren Bell (ENG-W), Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W)

Who Will Win ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

Both England Women and South Africa Women are big names in the tournament. The sides look to be in fine form and seem evenly poised. So, a thriller could be expected in the ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fixture. However, with more match winners in the team, the England women's national cricket team might grab a win in this one.

