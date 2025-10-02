Bangladesh Women started their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign with a comfortable victory over Pakistan Women. Nigar Sultana's side defeated Fatima Sana and co by a margin of seven wickets. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter shined with the ball in hand as Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to a mere 129 runs. Chasing it, Rubya Haider scored a half-century as Bangladesh went over the finishing line comfortably. Ashleigh Gardner Slams First Century in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Australia Women's All-Rounder Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs NZ-W Match.

Bangladesh Women Defeat Pakistan Women By 7 Wickets

Rubya Haider led with the bat on debut as Bangladesh put in a commanding performance to get the better of Pakistan 👌#CWC25 #BANvPAK 📝: https://t.co/dD9gtvSFQ2 pic.twitter.com/9eyUsmLABI — ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2025

