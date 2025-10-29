England Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: An England Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket clash will feature in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final is set to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the England Women vs South Africa Women best fantasy playing XI prediction. England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

It was a one-sided contest the last time these two teams had met in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The England Women's National Cricket Team had bowled first and bowled the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team for just 69 in 20.4 overs. Linsey Smith was the best bowler for England with three wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/5), Sophie Ecclestone (2/19) and Charlie Dean (2/14). England knocked off these runs in quick time. But that defeat had led South Africa to string a series of wins en route to qualifying for the semi-final. Laura Wolvaardt and her team will have a point to prove, while England will look to extend their dominance. ENG-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Amy Jones Confident England Can Reach Final, Eyes Set on Guwahati Semi-Final Against South Africa.

ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG-W), Sinalo Jafta (SA-W)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Heather Knight (ENG-W), Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W)

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (SA-W), Charlie Dean (ENG-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W)

Who Will Win ENG-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

As one-sided as the ENG-W vs SA-W contest was in the group stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the semi-final showdown is likely going to be a more competitive one. South Africa, much like they did against England, had a forgettable batting collapse in their final group stage match against Australia. But the Proteas are expected to be better with the bat against England. Nat Sciver-Brunt and the England Women's National Cricket Team will look to extend their dominance in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Expect England to beat South Africa and qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 01:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).