Shubman Gill, known for his prowess in cricket, showcased his talents beyond the field by unveiling the Hindi and Punjabi trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' introducing the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. During the event, he captivated the audience with his impressive dancing skills. When asked about his favorite actor, the Indian cricketer didn't hesitate and promptly named Hrithik Roshan. He even praised Roshan's performance in the film 'Dhoom 2.' Gill's admiration for Roshan's acting abilities highlights his appreciation for the Bollywood superstar's talent and contribution to the film industry. IPL 2023: ‘Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Are the Two Next Big Things of Indian Cricket’, Says Robin Uthappa. He also grooved to Hrithik's 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' song and did the signature step in Spider-Man style. The particular moment has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans in awe of him. "Woaah..he dances well," a social media user commented. "Hahahhaa... Hrithik will be impressed," another one wrote.

Shubman has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures' animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Excited about it, Shubhman said, "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie." Shubman Gill Smashes 22-Ball Half-Century, Achieves Feat During GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.