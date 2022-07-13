New Delhi, July 13 : Recently retired 2019 World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan has announced his return to the cricket field as he joins Legends League Cricket for Season 2, beginning in September. India's Virender Sehwag, the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf), former Australia pace bowler Brett Lee and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and several other cricketing stars have also joined the league. Morgan is only the second player in the history of cricket to score ODI centuries for two different countries. The Irish-born cricketer recently retired from international cricket after leading England's ODI and T20 side for a long time, with Jos Buttler taking over his role. Jos Buttler Will Deliver Strong Message to England After Heavy Defeat in First ODI, Says Eoin Morgan.

Confirming his participation in Season 2 of the Legends League Cricket, Morgan said, "It feels great and I am super excited to be part of Legends. I am looking forward to playing in Season 2." Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket, said, "We welcome Eoin to the team and look forward to experiencing his all-round performance in the field in Season 2. His participation will surely make the upcoming season exciting as well as entertaining."

