Everton hosts Chelsea in the English Premier League 2021-22 clash. Both the sides are placed poles apart on the EPL team standings but will be equally fighting for the three points on offer. While Everton face relegation threat and thus look to pick three vital points, Chelsea are placed third on the table and need a win to stay in that zone. For Everton vs Chelseas, PL fixture, live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll down. Bundesliga 2021-2022: Newcomers Bochum Beat Borussia Dortmund 4–3 With Two Late Goals.

Everton come into the game with just one win from last five outings but they will be confident as they have won each of three home games against Chelsea. On the other hand, Chelsea have managed to win two out of last five games.

When is Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Everton vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Goodison Park in Walton. The game will be held on May 01, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

