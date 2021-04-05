Quinton de Kock deceived Fakhar Zaman in the 2nd ODI 2021 between South Africa and Pakistan which was held at the Wanderers Stadium. Zaman was on 193 when he got dismissed and de Kock's act actually started a debate. A few netizens lauded the South African keeper for his smart work and the others slammed him for being cunning. However, there were a few who got a feeling of de ja vu. The run-out reminded them of MS Dhoni and said that Quinny had actually taken a leaf out of MS Dhoni's book. Quinton de Kock Tricks Fakhar Zaman to Run Out Pakistan Batsman During 2nd ODI vs South Africa (Watch Video).

In one of the matches against Australia, MS Dhoni had implemented a similar run-out. MS Dhoni looked quite relaxed when the ball was being thrown and the batsman assumed that the ball was being thrown at the non-striker's end. The batsman was quite relaxed but as soon as the ball was thrown at MS Dhoni he implemented the run-out. The netizens posted tweets about how the two dismissals were similar.

Check out the video of Quinton de Kock deceiving Zaman and then the reactions where netizens spot similarity.

MS Dhoni and de Kock

De Kock pulled a leaf from MS Dhoni's book. 😂 — Rishi (@rishijha0007) April 4, 2021

MS Dhoni and de Kock

Was that Quinton De Kock or M S Dhoni 🤔😅🤣 @QuinnyDeKock69 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kQKbWrRqK7 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 4, 2021

Brilliant

De Kock stopped Fakhar Zaman from getting 200. He did a @msdhoni kind of thing here. Absolutely brilliant cricket 🏏. #PAKvSA fighting innings from @FakharZamanLive take a bow 🙇‍♂️ — Vijay MP (@imvijaymp) April 4, 2021

Last one

Well, being an Indian, I remember Dhoni too running out Maxwell in this fashion in 2016 series. But the way he did was not by distracting Maxwell, he just stayed calm. Here, De Kock has actually distracted Zaman. Have a look :-https://t.co/fb8S9kBQfn — Akshat Ajwani (@AjwaniAkshat) April 4, 2021

South Africa won the second game by 17 runs and the series now stands on 1-1. The last match of the series will be held on April 7, 2021, at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

