England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Tests series. James Anderson and Jack Leach were the stars with the ball for the visitors as they bundled India for 192 to secure a 227-run win in the first Test at Chennai. Captain Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India but his 72 was not enough as the others around him faltered and the hosts fell to a defeat. Twitterati was left disappointed with India’s performance in the match and took to social media to react on the defeat. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 5: Team India Suffers First Test Defeat at Home After Four Years as Three Lions Win by 227 Runs.

Anderson took three wickets in the second innings while Leach took four wickets to bowl England to victory. Ben Stokes was also key and the all-rounder removed India skipper Kohli to end India’s resistance. Fans were disappointed with India’s performance in the Test match. Take a look at the Twitter reactions. James Anderson Achieves Rare Milestone After Rattling India’s Batting Order in IND vs ENG Chennai Test.

Incredible Performance From England

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance ... 227 run victory ... This team are onto something potentially very special this year ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

Washington Sundar's Father After His Duck

The Big Gap Between Ajinkya Rahane's Bat and Pad

Jos Buttler to Ashwin After Winning in Chennai?

Jos Buttler to R Ashwin#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/L07LOBAI4g — Full Context Tailenders (@FCTailenders) February 9, 2021

Team India Watching the Test Slip Away

James Anderson Turned the Game in Two Deliveries

Rohit Sharma After Scoring 10 Runs

#INDvENG Rohit sharma after scoring 10 runs in a test match: pic.twitter.com/XD6VfB0Rx6 — सुमेध 🇮🇳 (@Sumedh_Meshram_) February 8, 2021

Take a Bow Jimmy Anderson

India Lose First Test at Home Since 2017

1 - This is the first Test match #TeamIndia have lost in their last 15 played at home (W11 D3), since losing to Australia at Pune in 2017. Tumble. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HDPaUX7BOg — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 9, 2021

VVS Laxman Congratulates England

Congratulations on this magnificent win to England. The senior players did a lot of the heavy lifting. @root66 and @jimmy9 led by example. Sets up the rest of the series rather nicely. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 9, 2021

First Time India Have Been Bowled Out in Both Innings

This is the first time in 14 home Tests India have been bowled out in both innings, last such instance was against Australia in Bengaluru in March 2017.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 9, 2021

The Deja Vu Feeling

Great performances from Root, Bess, Anderson & Leach! England deserved to win this one. Feels like deja vu, but hoping for a stronger comeback from Team India #INDvENG — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) February 9, 2021

England, meanwhile, take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series and are set to play India again on four days later. Joe Root’s double century and some splendid knocks from Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes put England ahead in the Test after they had won the toss and opted to bat first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).