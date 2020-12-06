FC Goa and Kerala Blaster FC are all set to take on each other in the second game of the Indian Super League 2020-21 at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The two have met each other in 12 games wherein FC Goa has won eight games so far. The Gaurs started the ISL 2020 with a couple of draws and a loss. The Blasters faced a similar fate so far in the tournament. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 Key players of the game. Ferran Corominas, Mohammed Rafi, Hugo Boumous are the key players to start off. Let’s have a look at the list of five players below: FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League 7 Football Match

Igor Angulo:

Igor has scored three goals in three games so far in the ISL 2020. In the last match against Bengaluru FC, Igor scored a brace just after Sunil Chhetri's team were two up in in the team. With this, he becomes one of the most important players for your Dream11 team.

Sergio Cidoncha

This mid-fielder from Spain had scored an early goal in the game and gave the lead to the team. He has a stunning record when it comes to passing the ball.

His passing record is 78.23 per cent.

Garry Hooper

Garry Hooper was the one who scored a goal at the 45 minutes of Kerala Blasters' last game against NorthEast United. So far he has played three matches and has 255 minutes spent on the game.

Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous, FC Goa midfielder might have not scored a single goal in the games so far but is quite accurate with his passes. He has a record of 73.07 per cent when it comes to passing which is quite a good number.

CK Vineeth

He might have spent only 44 minutes in one game but CK Vineeth's record is quite a prolific one. With a passing accuracy of 75 per cent, the KBFC forward makes quite a vital contribution to the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).